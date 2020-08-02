1/
Merle William ROBERTSON
1931 - 2020
Born March 7, 1931 Died February 29, 2020 Beloved and Devoted Husband, Father, Son and Brother. Survived by wife, Marguerite; daughter, Ruth (husband, Dennis); siblings, Daryl and Sedsel; many family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Barbara; brother, Larry and parents, William and Myrtle Robertson Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 7th, 10 am at St. Helena Catholic Church, 3204 E. 43rd St., Minneapolis. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Helena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
