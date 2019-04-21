|
|
Age 86, of Stillwater, MN 6 Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by Barbara, loving wife of 54 years; parents, Charles and Elsie; sister, Delores; and infant daughter, Peggy Ann. Merl will be greatly missed by children, Steve (Sue), Mark (Lynne), Mike (Janet), Brad (Missy), and Charles (Kristin); brother, Don (Ruth); many grand children, great grandchildren, and friends. Merl was born in Fort Madison, Iowa and grew up in Niota, Illinois. He enlisted in the Army where he served in the Korean War as a combat veteran from 1952-1954. Merl dedicated himself for over 40 years in his career at Schroeder Milk Company. His hobbies included, but not limited to, boating on the St. Croix River, being active at church, and traveling with his wife. He was known for never missing his daily walk, and always being up for happy hour. Family would like to send special thanks to Oak Park Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice. Your compassion and kindness made Merl's journey a peaceful one. Celebration of life 11:00 AM on Thursday April 25th at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 6201 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater or St. Croix Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019