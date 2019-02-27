Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Merlin W. CONRAD

Merlin W. CONRAD Obituary
Age 83, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Delores; survived by sister, Carol (Robert) Sonnabend; children, Kevin, Dave, Barb (Kevin) Dawson, Jim, Debby (Steve) Beller & Shelly Reed; grandchildren, Mike, Kyle, Kayla, Jason & Laura; great-grandsons, Josh & Connor; also nieces & nephews. Merlin retired after 41 years with Northwest Airlines. He loved to golf & travel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, March 2nd, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
