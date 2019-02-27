|
|
Age 83, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Delores; survived by sister, Carol (Robert) Sonnabend; children, Kevin, Dave, Barb (Kevin) Dawson, Jim, Debby (Steve) Beller & Shelly Reed; grandchildren, Mike, Kyle, Kayla, Jason & Laura; great-grandsons, Josh & Connor; also nieces & nephews. Merlin retired after 41 years with Northwest Airlines. He loved to golf & travel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, March 2nd, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019