Merna June ZAKRZEWSKI

Merna June ZAKRZEWSKI Obituary
Formerly June Thode Age 84, of St. Paul (nee Lerol) Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands, Gerhardt Thode and Eugene Zakrzewski; parents, Ole and Olga Lerol; brothers, Kenneth and Marvin; and sisters, Christine Anenson, Eileen Cole, Geraldine McCoy, and Merna Lerol. Survived by children, Roxane Thode, Timothy (Evonne) Thode, and Pamela (John) Jungbauer; grandchildren, Madison, John, Jessica, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Antonio and Isaiah; sister, Beulah (Frank) Weiss; brother, Orlin (Joyce) Lerol; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Lerol and Cathy (David) Pagnac; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service 10:30 AM Thursday, Feb. 28 at COMO PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1376 W Hoyt Ave, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday at the church. Thank you to the staff of Alton Memory Care for their love of June. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019
