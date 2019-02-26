|
Formerly June Thode Age 84, of St. Paul (nee Lerol) Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands, Gerhardt Thode and Eugene Zakrzewski; parents, Ole and Olga Lerol; brothers, Kenneth and Marvin; and sisters, Christine Anenson, Eileen Cole, Geraldine McCoy, and Merna Lerol. Survived by children, Roxane Thode, Timothy (Evonne) Thode, and Pamela (John) Jungbauer; grandchildren, Madison, John, Jessica, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Antonio and Isaiah; sister, Beulah (Frank) Weiss; brother, Orlin (Joyce) Lerol; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Lerol and Cathy (David) Pagnac; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service 10:30 AM Thursday, Feb. 28 at COMO PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1376 W Hoyt Ave, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday at the church. Thank you to the staff of Alton Memory Care for their love of June. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019