Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Straitgate Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Straitgate Church
638 Franklin Ave
Mpls, MN
Age 92 of Oakdale Passed away peacefully July 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Gary. Survived by son, Eric (Shelley); and daughter, Jenny. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, her source of inspiration to fight so hard, Joseph, Keegan, Kaleb, Connor, T.J., Jacob, Kaiya, and Joshua. Also survived by sister, Ruth (Rollie) Whitcomb; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 20 with visitation one hour prior at Straitgate Church, 638 Franklin Ave, Mpls. Interment Fort Snelling. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
