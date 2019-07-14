|
|
Age 92 of Oakdale Passed away peacefully July 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Gary. Survived by son, Eric (Shelley); and daughter, Jenny. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, her source of inspiration to fight so hard, Joseph, Keegan, Kaleb, Connor, T.J., Jacob, Kaiya, and Joshua. Also survived by sister, Ruth (Rollie) Whitcomb; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 20 with visitation one hour prior at Straitgate Church, 638 Franklin Ave, Mpls. Interment Fort Snelling. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019