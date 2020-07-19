Age 89 of White Bear Lake Formerly of Rapidan, MN Passed away peacefully at home, on July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Preceded in death by his wife Mary "Sally". Survived by children Steve (Mary Jo), Becky Leiter (Craig), Hans and Eric; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brother Glenn. Merton received a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1953, and was an accomplished mechanical engineer who had a successful career with General Motors, John Deere, and later as plant manager of Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity
. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.