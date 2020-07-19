1/1
Merton Lee BARTSCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 of White Bear Lake Formerly of Rapidan, MN Passed away peacefully at home, on July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Preceded in death by his wife Mary "Sally". Survived by children Steve (Mary Jo), Becky Leiter (Craig), Hans and Eric; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brother Glenn. Merton received a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1953, and was an accomplished mechanical engineer who had a successful career with General Motors, John Deere, and later as plant manager of Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf, Iowa. Memorials preferred to your favorite charity. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved