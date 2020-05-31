Mervin L. MUNKHOLM
Age 85, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully, at home on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his dear wife Jayne, beloved daughters Kim (Scott) Burress, Debra Munkholm and Darla Munkholm; precious grandchildren Ryan Munkholm and Jennifer Burress. Also survived by sisters-in-law Ila Munkholm and Darlene Munkholm and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents Nels and Alma Munkholm, brothers Harold (June), Everett & Paul and sister Helen (Vince) Schadegg A private family service will be held. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
