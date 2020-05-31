Age 85, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully, at home on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his dear wife Jayne, beloved daughters Kim (Scott) Burress, Debra Munkholm and Darla Munkholm; precious grandchildren Ryan Munkholm and Jennifer Burress. Also survived by sisters-in-law Ila Munkholm and Darlene Munkholm and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents Nels and Alma Munkholm, brothers Harold (June), Everett & Paul and sister Helen (Vince) Schadegg A private family service will be held. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.