Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away September 5, 2019 at the Augustana Care Center. Preceded in death by his parents Michael & Anne Hryhoryszyn. Survived by his sister Diana McEvoy and many nieces & nephews. Michael graduated from St. Thomas University with a B.S. and Harvard University with a Masters in the English Language. He joined the Peace Corp and taught English in Nigeria, Baghdad and Mosul Iraq. Back in the U.S. he taught college English in the DC area and worked for the Census Bureau in Minneapolis. For 11 years he entertained the staff and residence at the Augustana Home with his playful humor. A Celebration of Michael's life will take place Wednesday, September 25th from 3-7 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The Augustana Care Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019