Age 65 of Cottage Grove, MN. Passed away unexpectedly on 5/22/19. Preceded in death by parents Arlie and Kathryn Smith. Survived by wife, Debra; brothers, Marvin (Michele) Smith of Oakdale, MN and Russell (Lynda) Smith of Georgetown, TX; sisters-in-law Nancy (Ron) Cleveland, Janice (Larry) Haywood and Patty (Gregg) Masiaszek. Michael was employed by Treasure Island. Memorial service 7 PM Friday May 31, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 2095 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN with visitation beginning at 5 PM. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019