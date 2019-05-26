Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael A. SMITH Obituary
Age 65 of Cottage Grove, MN. Passed away unexpectedly on 5/22/19. Preceded in death by parents Arlie and Kathryn Smith. Survived by wife, Debra; brothers, Marvin (Michele) Smith of Oakdale, MN and Russell (Lynda) Smith of Georgetown, TX; sisters-in-law Nancy (Ron) Cleveland, Janice (Larry) Haywood and Patty (Gregg) Masiaszek. Michael was employed by Treasure Island. Memorial service 7 PM Friday May 31, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 2095 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN with visitation beginning at 5 PM. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now