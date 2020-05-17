Age 67, Two Harbors Formerly of St. Paul Died Monday, May 11, 2020 after living with ALS for two years. Mike was born October 20, 1952 in Ramsey County and grew up on St. Paul's east side. He graduated from Harding High School, and later the University of Minnesota and Indiana State with a Master's Degree in Public Administration. A veteran of the US Army, he served from 1976 until 1980. He worked for Regions Hospital for over 30 years. He enjoyed reading, traveling and studying foreign languages, especially German, Norwegian, Spanish and Russian. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lois Wilcox. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; a daughter, Elizabeth (Nasser Yazdani) Wilcox; a son, Charles Wilcox; sisters and brother, Bonnie (Jim) Stevens, Gregg (Amy) Wilcox and Jolene (Ron) Nellessen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the ALS Association. Private services will be held at Cavallin Funeral Home in Two Harbors with burial in Lakeview Cemetery. www.cavallinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.