1/
Michael "Mex" AGUILAR
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
12/25/57 - 10/7/20 Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 23 years, Kathy, family & friends. Preceded in death by parents, John & Diana, Harley & Alamo. Survived by siblings, Cindy (DJ & Jessica), Greg (Dee & Josh), John (Sharon), Joseph (Nicole); good friend, Mike "Red" (Kim) Morris; many nieces, nephews, friends, in-laws & loving pets, Diva & Buzz. Mex loved to travel, ride his Harley, was a sports enthusiast and lived his soul mate to the very end. Celebration of Life will be held Sat., 10/17/20 12-4 pm at Red's House in Eagan. Event will be held outdoors so please dress accordingly & bring a chair. Harley/casual attire requested. For more info, please call Joe at 651-529-6143.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Red's House
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved