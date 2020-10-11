12/25/57 - 10/7/20 Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 23 years, Kathy, family & friends. Preceded in death by parents, John & Diana, Harley & Alamo. Survived by siblings, Cindy (DJ & Jessica), Greg (Dee & Josh), John (Sharon), Joseph (Nicole); good friend, Mike "Red" (Kim) Morris; many nieces, nephews, friends, in-laws & loving pets, Diva & Buzz. Mex loved to travel, ride his Harley, was a sports enthusiast and lived his soul mate to the very end. Celebration of Life will be held Sat., 10/17/20 12-4 pm at Red's House in Eagan. Event will be held outdoors so please dress accordingly & bring a chair. Harley/casual attire requested. For more info, please call Joe at 651-529-6143.









