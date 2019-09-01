Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Michael SPENCER
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Michael Alan SPENCER


1946 - 2019
Michael Alan SPENCER Obituary
February 13, 1946 — August 25, 2019 Michael (Mike) Alan Spencer of Woodbury, MN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard (Joyce) and Harriet and his brothers Steven, Douglas and James. He is survived by his daughter Andrea (Doug), son Eric, daughter Victoria (Jim), grandchildren Olivia and William, siblings David (Michelle) and Kathleen, girlfriend Karen and many other friends and relatives. To honor our dear dad, we'd be remiss not to mention a few of the things he loved: Helping his grandkids with math, playing cards, That Comb, coupons, jokes, fishing, working his jaw out at the gym, making lists and 1980's lunch boxes. A visitation will be held at 12-2 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, MN 55125). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
