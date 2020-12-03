Age 71 of St. Paul on November 30, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his wife, Martha and parents, Milton and Vera; brother, David. Survived by sons, Nathaniel and Jonathan Ryss; sister, Karen Ryss (Brian (Lim); and many other relatives (Hughes and Lim families) and friends. Michael enjoyed a long career working in social services. He loved golfing, fishing, and adored his custom model cars. Graveside service Friday 11 am at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave, Roseville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Small Sums, St. Paul, MN. Thank you to all of the Medical Staff and Caregivers at St. Joseph's Hospital, MN Oncology, MN Urology, and Fairview Hospice who took wonderful care of Mike.