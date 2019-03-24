|
"Sandy" Age 70, of Minnetonka, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 after an extensive illness, fighting side by side with his wife Judy. Preceded in death by his father, Michael A. O'Brien, Sr. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Judy; son, Andrew (Carrie Valverde) O'Brien; daughters, Tara (Rob) Cain and Katie (Benjamin) Dillon; mother, Polly O'Brien; brother, Craig O'Brien; sister, Elizabeth O'Brien; beloved grandchildren, Ella and Amelia Cain, Charlotte and Walker Dillon; and more cousins and close friends than can be counted. A lifelong resident of St. Paul and Minnetonka, a big piece of Sandy's heart and soul resided on Madeline Island. Sandy's great-great-grandparents came from Ireland and settled on Madeline Island in 1857 and Sandy continued the lifelong family tradition of summering on Lake Superior, forging his fondest memories there. Sandy attended St. Paul Academy and the University of St. Thomas. Sandy and Judy reconnected after being high school sweethearts and married in 1983. Those that knew and loved Sandy consider this the best thing that ever happened to him. They raised their family in Minnetonka. Sandy had a successful career in the commercial insurance business for 50 years; starting at Lloyds of London, joining his father's firm, Michael A. O'Brien & Associates, becoming an executive partner at W.A. Lang Co. and eventually retiring as vice president from Wells Fargo Insurance Services this past January. In addition to time spent with his family, Sandy loved to have a good time and pursued his other great loves of golfing, boating, watching Drew play hockey, arguing politics, eating cheeseburgers and malts while making the turn at The White Bear Yacht Club, and ending his days with a Mount Gay & Coke. The family wishes to express their utmost gratitude to all the staff at the Naples Community Hospital, The University of Minnesota, and NC Little Hospice in Edina. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Sandy's memory to NC Little Hospice, https://www.littlehospice.org/#donations. A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at Interlachen Country Club on Sunday, April 28th from 1-3pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019