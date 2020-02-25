Home

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
Lindstrom, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
Lindstrom, MN
View Map
Michael Allen GAUSTAD


1970 - 2020
Michael Allen GAUSTAD Obituary
Age 49, of Lindstrom on February 22, 2020 Due to complications following a double lung transplant. He fought fiercely for 5 long months. Mike was born on August 14, 1970 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Allen and Gail Gaustad. They returned back to Minnesota to be close to family. 1988 graduate of Chisago Lakes High School. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Marguerite and Allen Gaustad, and maternal grandparents John and Mary Stickney. Survived by children Marilyn, Grace, Gabe and their mother Sarah, daughter Claire and her mother Karen, parents Allen and Gail and Aunts Marty Jackson and MaryKay Harris and many special and dear friends, cousins and loved ones. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom. Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. Friday at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom and one hour prior to Mass at church. A private family interment will take place at a later date. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -