Southcross Community Church
1800 County Road 42 E
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 432-4286
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
SouthCross Community Church
1800 E. County Road 42
Burnsville, MN
Michael Allen HUNTER

Michael Allen HUNTER
Born 10/16/64 Mike died unexpectedly in his sleep on 1/6/20 at the age of 55. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest L. and Laura B. (Tuffentsamer) Hunter. Survived by sister, Catherine (Christopher Ockwig), ten nieces and nephews, six great nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends. Mike was a photographer and a musician, most recently playing guitar on Sundays at the Salvation Army Citadel where he worshipped. Mike was also a lover of all creatures great and small and he was the best dog dad ever. He was loved and he will be missed. A memorial service will be held at SouthCross Community Church located at 1800 E. County Road 42 in Burnsville, MN 55337 on Thursday, January 30th at 2:00 pm. Memorials preferred to The Retrievers at www.theretrievers.org/donate, or Catholic Charities at www.cctwincities.org, or via US mail to The Salvation Army Citadel at 401 W. 7 th Ave., St. Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
