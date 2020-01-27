Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BAGLIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael BAGLIO


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael BAGLIO Obituary
Age 57, of Woodbury was born on April 23, 1962 and passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after battling lung cancer. Preceded in death by infant son and daughter, Anthony & Chelsea; father, Charles; step-father, Willie Handegard. Michael is survived by his son, Alexander; mother, Lorna Handegard; siblings, Lynn (Chuck) Cunnien, Gregory (Molly) Baglio and Lisa (Robin) Lipinski; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Michael was known for his dry humor, being organized and always napping after holiday meals. We love you and miss you. Memorial Service Thursday, January 30th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -