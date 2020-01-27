|
Age 57, of Woodbury was born on April 23, 1962 and passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after battling lung cancer. Preceded in death by infant son and daughter, Anthony & Chelsea; father, Charles; step-father, Willie Handegard. Michael is survived by his son, Alexander; mother, Lorna Handegard; siblings, Lynn (Chuck) Cunnien, Gregory (Molly) Baglio and Lisa (Robin) Lipinski; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Michael was known for his dry humor, being organized and always napping after holiday meals. We love you and miss you. Memorial Service Thursday, January 30th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 27, 2020