Age 73, of Woodbury, MN Mike died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on June 12, 2020. He was born in Crookston, MN on December 3, 1946 to Maurice and Helen (Gillie) Turner as the second of four siblings. His childhood was spent in Red Lake Falls, Lake Lillian and Cosmos, MN, where he attended public school, graduating from Cosmos High School in 1965. He shared a love for flight and piloting with his father and his beloved uncle Lawrence. He could hardly drive past a small town airport without stopping to make new friends. He went on to Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN where he earned his B.A. in Political Science in 1969. Mike served with pride and honor in the US Army from 1971 to 1975. Mike was inspired to help those struggling with addiction, and he saved many lives as a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor. He was known for his humor, his love and dedication to his family, and his free spirit. After losing his wife Ann (Fehner) Turner to cancer in 2018, he enjoyed spending evenings on the St. Croix River and taking long drives in his classic Ford Thunderbird, spreading joy wherever he stopped. He is deeply missed by the Turners, the Fehners, and his countless friends. Mike is survived by his son Daniel, his sisters Maureen (Charles) Schneider and Jan Turner, his sisters-in-law and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Robert and Tawny Fehner and his brother Scott Turner. 651-702-0301