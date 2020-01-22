|
|
September 30, 1966 - January 13, 2020 Mike passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 13th, 2020. He is not only remembered by his love of his two sons, Michael Jr. & Ryan, but also making all of those around him laugh with every conversation he had with them. In addition to his sons, Mike is also survived by siblings John, Debbie, Lee, Jeff, Wally, and Carol, and many nieces and nephews who all loved Uncle Mike very dearly. He is preceded in death by mother Marjorie Luhman, and father John Borgan. Please join Mike's family and many friends while we celebrate his life on Saturday, January 25th at Elim Church, 685 13th Ave. N.E., Mpls. MN 55413. Visitation is at 3pm, service at 4pm, followed by dinner.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020