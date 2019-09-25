|
Age 69 of Spring Lake Park Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd & Lillian; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Mary & Donald McMillin; sister-in- law, Catherine Zable; brother-in-law, Michael Upchurch; nephews, Rhian Burch & Christopher Carter. Survived by wife of 45 years, Sheila; daughters, Meagan (Eric) Stoner & Carin (Chad) Payment; grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Caralyn & Connor; siblings, Douglas (Monica) Burch, Stephen Burch, Gail (Tom) Takahashi & Richard Burch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & special friends. Mike was a U of MN EE graduate who had a lifelong career with Sperry Univac Unisys. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, traveling, his famous "short-cuts" and adored spending time with his family. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Friday from 5-8 PM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at CHURCH OF ST. TIMOTHY (707 – 89th Ave. NE) Saturday at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to donor's chocie. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019