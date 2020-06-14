Age 36 of Shoreview Passed away June 11, 2020 Survived by his wife, Amanda; beloved daughter, Sylvia; parents, Barbara and David Martin; in-laws, James, Jeffrey (Kim), Kevin (Jennifer), Kurt (Melissa) and Laurie Carroza; aunt and uncles, Catherine Mikulich, Michael (Mary) Mikulich, Robert Martin and John (Karen) Martin; cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday June 17th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.