Age 63 of Pine City Passed peacefully at Fairview University Hospital on July 27, 2020 after suffering a series of strokes. Mike enjoyed golf, water and snow skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and was an avid Twins, Viking, and Gopher fan. He also loved to cook. Mike retired after a long career in commercial and residential construction. Preceded in death by his mother, Darlene. Survived by daughter, Kelly Veilleux; father, Ted; siblings, Doug and Janelle Carlyle; companion, Mickey Barney; nephews, Mitchel and Chasen Carlyle; former wife, Paula Turner and many good friends. Visitation 1-6 PM on Sunday, August 9th at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Osman Shrine Women's Auxiliary.