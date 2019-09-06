Home

Michael Carl GEBHARD

Michael Carl GEBHARD Obituary
Age 70 of Saint Paul Capt. Mike passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Bill; mother, Elizabeth; and sister, Melissa Gustafsen. Survived by his daughters, Katherine (Raney) Gebhard Schackne, Jillian (Perry) Edman, Madeline Gebhard; grandchildren, Flynn and Bowen Schackne, Amelia and Louis Edman; sister, Marlene (Kenny) Billet; brothers, Mark Gebhard and Max (Pauline) Gebhard; as well as loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike spent his final months doing what he loved most: working on the river and being with his family. Visitation starting at 10AM, Memorial Service is 11AM on Monday, September 9th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St, St. Paul. Private interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 6, 2019
