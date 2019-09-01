|
|
Age 63, of Forest Lake, MN went to live with the Lord on August 29, 2019 after a brief journey with cancer. He worked for Holiday Station Stores in various management roles, including District Manager, for almost 40 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Runtsch. Mike is survived by his wife, Diane and their three sons: Kyle (Cathy), Brendt (Vanessa), and Nathan; 2 grand-children; parents, Lawrence "Larry" and Margaret Runtsch; four brothers: Steven (Sheri), Joel (Debbie), Randy (Kazumi), and Timothy (Ann). Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, September 9 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 N. Shore Drive in Forest Lake, MN. Family will greet friends from 6 -8 p.m. with time of sharing at 7 p.m. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019