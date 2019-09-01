Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael RUNTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Carl RUNTSCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Carl RUNTSCH Obituary
Age 63, of Forest Lake, MN went to live with the Lord on August 29, 2019 after a brief journey with cancer. He worked for Holiday Station Stores in various management roles, including District Manager, for almost 40 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Runtsch. Mike is survived by his wife, Diane and their three sons: Kyle (Cathy), Brendt (Vanessa), and Nathan; 2 grand-children; parents, Lawrence "Larry" and Margaret Runtsch; four brothers: Steven (Sheri), Joel (Debbie), Randy (Kazumi), and Timothy (Ann). Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, September 9 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 N. Shore Drive in Forest Lake, MN. Family will greet friends from 6 -8 p.m. with time of sharing at 7 p.m. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now