Mike, 63, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020, at the East Bank Campus of the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis after a battle with leukemia. A native of Texas, Mike moved to St. Paul in 1971 and graduated from Highland Park Senior High School. He studied journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1978. After working at newspapers in Barron and Chippewa Falls, WI, he returned to St. Paul and was a photographer for the Highland Villager and Grand Gazette newspapers. He also worked at Edwards Properties and at the props department at the Minnesota Opera, where he retired in 2016. Mike married Heather Edwards in 1979. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Kelsey Gunn (Neil) of St. Paul; Taylor Long of St. Paul; Derek Long (Eder de Paula) of Queens, N.Y.; Jayme Long of St. Paul and Harper Long of Chicago; five grandchildren: Felix, Hazel, Finnley, Alyth and Lorna; and neices and nephews. Mike had many friends from all facets of his life and career. His family would like to express their appreciation to them and other family members and to the University of Minnesota Hospital staff. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 -- Mike's birthday -- at Pool and Yacht Club, 1600 Lilydale Road, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UMF -- Memorial Fund No. 0012747, University of Minnesota Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266 (on check memo line, write "Leukemia Research").
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020