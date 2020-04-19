Age 67, of North Branch, MN Passed away on April 13, 2020. He was a 1971 graduate of Highland Park Sr. High School in Saint Paul, served in the United States Air force for 4 years and was a proud Union plumber, Local 34, for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary O'Neil, his brothers George O'Neil (Donna Mae), Gene O'Neil (Julie), John O'Neil and Thomas O'Neil (Patricia). Mike is survived by his sisters Mary Ann Hunstad (Gary) and Patti Ruth; his beloved partner Michelle Rockenbach; his children he so dearly loved Heather Foster, Shannon O'Neil, Molly O'Neil-Oman (Eric), Sean O'Neil (Heather), Megan Augustine (Tyler), Michael O'Neil (Ashley), Matthew O'Neil, and 9 grandchildren. He was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.