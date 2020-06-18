Age 79 of St. Paul Child of God Loved by many, died peacefully at home from bladder cancer on June 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Anderson). He is also survived by daughter Kelli (Dan) McLeod, son David (Shelli) Wilk, and daughter Melissa Wilk; and by granddaughters Ava and Lydia Wilk, and grandson Zachary Alvarez of Allentown, PA. Mike's grandchildren referred to him, most affectionately, as "Boopa." Mike is also survived by brothers-in-law, Gary (Catherine), Howard (Valarie),Tom (Sue), and Tim (Pam), and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and LyVerne Wilk; his brother Terry and Terry's wife Barbara who died within several months of each other; and by sister-in-law Barbara Gormanson, brothers-in-law David (Sue) Anderson and Bill (Nancy) Anderson and by good friends Stan Anderson and Chet Hyaak. Mike was an active, lifelong member of Gloria Dei. He and Linda were confirmed at Gloria Dei as teenagers and were married there 58 years ago, in May 1962. In his younger years, Mike played the trumpet at Christmas from the bell tower overlooking Snelling Avenue! Until recently, Mike served on the Investment Committee. Mike enjoyed a long career as a stockbroker. He was a Mason and then a Shriner for years, serving as Osman Shrine Potentate in 1986. Although his most recent license plate read "No Aces," Mike was an avid and skilled golfer who spent great days on the course with his buddies. Mike counted many as friends, seemed to know someone nearly everywhere he went and had a contagious smile and ready handshake. More importantly, Mike took excellent care of his friends and family. He always asked how others were doing. He found great joy in the accomplishments of loved ones, and good news always garnered a big chuckle. We will miss him dearly. Our love and gratitude to friends and family for their phone calls and cards—it helped us get through Mike's long illness. Our thanks to HealthEast Hospice, neighbor Mark, Don and Laura Berglund, Judy and Brian Erickson and Mike's urologist Dr. Tony Polcari for his expertise, sensitivity and compassion during our many visits. Mike's cremains will be blessed in the chapel at Gloria Dei by Pastor Bradley Schmeling at a service for immediate family. No flowers please. Remembrances may be sent to Feed My Starving Children or KTIS Christian radio. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rains fall softly at your feet, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.