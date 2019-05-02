|
Lover of life, born in Oklahoma City, OK November 8, 1933 died at 85, on April 28, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Michael was a prolific writer of books, essays and letters. He was a teacher and activist, loved good conversation, friends, food and music. He grew up in Lawton, OK with his 2 brothers and "Mother and Daddy" whom he cherished. He was a Sooner at Oklahoma University, received his MA in English at the University of Minnesota. Michael met his wife, Mary Pat Delaney, in St. Paul. They married in 1958 at St. Luke's Parish. Mike went to Duke University for his Ph. D. He spent the majority of his life in his beloved city of Worcester, MA where he taught English, and later Peace Studies at Assumption College (1965-2000). He was devoted to the study and practice of non-violence his whole life. Mike gave lectures at universities all over the U.S. as well as Europe, China and India. He had a witty and energetic manner and influenced hundreds of poets, writers and peace people worldwide. One of his favorite quotes, from Thomas Paine "My country is the world, to do good is my religion". Preceded in death by his parents, Agnes Murphy and Guy Herbert True; brothers, Robert and Herb; sister-in-law, Betty Ann; nephew, Michael Anthony True and brothers-in-law, Edward Lanpher and Michael Delaney. He was a loving husband to Mary Pat, and father to six children, Mary Laurel (Pat), Michael (Kerry), John (Mary Julie), Christopher (Angelica), Elizabeth (Brian) and Anne (Laurie). He adored his 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his in-laws and 34 nieces and nephews, whom he loved. Michael True's intense spirit will be profoundly missed by his family and friends all over the world. A Remembrance and Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:00PM with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 5:00PM at BRADSHAW, 3131 Minnehaha Ave. S., Mpls. Donations can be made to the Center for Nonviolent Solutions, www.non violentsolutions.org 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019