|
|
Age 55, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on May 1, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Priscilla Cobb; brother, Charles Cobb; sister-in-law, Janice Cobb; and sister, Linda Milton. Survived by his wife, Rachel; daughter, Alexandra; sisters, Betty (Charles) Bell, Sharon Cobb, and Denise (David) Trass; brothers, Kenneth (Maureen LeBarron) Cobb, Philip Cobb, and Charles Combs; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Service Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Midpointe Event Center, Majestic Hall, 415 Pascal St. N., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service in the Majestic Hall on Tuesday (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.). Private inurnment.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019