Age 60 Died unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 in Hager City, WI. A gathering will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN) with a luncheon and sharing of memories to follow. Mankato Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements. Michael was born on March 29, 1960 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Dean and Patricia (Palmer) Nelson. He graduated from Park High School in Cottage Grove in 1978. On August 21, 1982, Mike was united in marriage to Connie Kaderlik at St. Patrick's Church in Inver Grove Heights. Mike worked for many years at Gillette and 3M before retiring. Mike could fix everything and was always helping others. He loved camping and spending time with family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Nicole (Jeff) Fischbach and Ashlee Nelson; grandchildren, Silas and Stella Fischbach; brother, Dale (Raymond) Nelson; four legged companion, Ernie; family in North Dakota and Long Prairie; the Kaderlik Family; and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brian.









