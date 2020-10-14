1/1
Michael Dean "Maddog" NELSON
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 60 Died unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 in Hager City, WI. A gathering will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN) with a luncheon and sharing of memories to follow. Mankato Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements. Michael was born on March 29, 1960 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Dean and Patricia (Palmer) Nelson. He graduated from Park High School in Cottage Grove in 1978. On August 21, 1982, Mike was united in marriage to Connie Kaderlik at St. Patrick's Church in Inver Grove Heights. Mike worked for many years at Gillette and 3M before retiring. Mike could fix everything and was always helping others. He loved camping and spending time with family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Nicole (Jeff) Fischbach and Ashlee Nelson; grandchildren, Silas and Stella Fischbach; brother, Dale (Raymond) Nelson; four legged companion, Ernie; family in North Dakota and Long Prairie; the Kaderlik Family; and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brian.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mankato Mortuary
1001 N. Riverfront Dr.
Mankato, MN 56001
507-388-2202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved