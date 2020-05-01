Age 69 Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather Passed away on April 26th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents Milton and Harriet Anderson; brothers Craig and Randy Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura; his children Lindsay (Jeff) Eilbert, Jake (Jami) Anderson, and Josh (Kate) Anderson; grandchildren Taylor, Chase, Kendall, Lucy and Lainey; sisters, Beverly Holland and Lynn Anderson; brothers Tommy and Elliott Anderson and many close cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and beloved dog, Zoe. Mike was a graduate of Monroe High School in St. Paul (1968), served in the U.S Army (1968-1974) and a member of Woodbury Lutheran Oak Hill Campus. Mike was also an avid fisherman, lover of music, writing and Windsor 7's. A memorial service will be held once we can all be together.









