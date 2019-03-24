Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Earl "Ewok" DEAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Earl "Ewok" DEAN Obituary
70, of St. Paul Passed away on March 21, 2019. Michael was born on January 19, 1949 to the late Robert and Annette (Phetteplace) Dean. Michael was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1967, in St. Paul, where he was a sports player. He was on the football, track, and wrestling teams, where he excelled. Michael served in the US Army in Korea, where he was a member of the engineering corps. He enjoyed playing cribbage, and was a member of the St. Paul Cribbage League. Michael was an avid Motorcycle rider. He was a long time member of ABATE of Minnesota. Michael is preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly Lynn. Michael is survived by his son: Erik, his brothers: Edward (Kathy) Dean, David Dean, step-mother: Violet Dean, step-brothers: Gary Wasmundt, Andy Wasmundt, step-sisters: Gayle Wasmundt, Anita Wasmundt, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. A funeral service for Michael will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. A time of visitation will take place at 2:30 PM prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be forwarded to the Parkinson's Foundation of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now