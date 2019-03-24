|
70, of St. Paul Passed away on March 21, 2019. Michael was born on January 19, 1949 to the late Robert and Annette (Phetteplace) Dean. Michael was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1967, in St. Paul, where he was a sports player. He was on the football, track, and wrestling teams, where he excelled. Michael served in the US Army in Korea, where he was a member of the engineering corps. He enjoyed playing cribbage, and was a member of the St. Paul Cribbage League. Michael was an avid Motorcycle rider. He was a long time member of ABATE of Minnesota. Michael is preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly Lynn. Michael is survived by his son: Erik, his brothers: Edward (Kathy) Dean, David Dean, step-mother: Violet Dean, step-brothers: Gary Wasmundt, Andy Wasmundt, step-sisters: Gayle Wasmundt, Anita Wasmundt, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. A funeral service for Michael will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. A time of visitation will take place at 2:30 PM prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be forwarded to the Parkinson's Foundation of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019