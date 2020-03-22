|
UAW Ford Retiree November 1, 1953 – March 7, 2020 Of South St. Paul, formerly of Saint Marys, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Lewis Cullen and mother, Ruth Cullen. Survived by daughters, Michelle Kerns (Jeremy), Haley Cullen (Chris); and son, Lewis Cullen; his children's mother, Jeri Cullen; sisters, Shari Forsyth (Gene), Theresa Taylor; grandsons, Greysan and Garrett; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mike worked hard, played hard and rode hard. He loved Harleys, cars, but most of all his family. He will be deeply missed. "Long days and pleasant nights." Celebration of Life to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020