Age 77, of Maplewood MN Passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Michael had an extreme love for the outdoors; it is where he felt the most comfortable. He found enjoyment in wandering his property in northern Wisconsin & interacting with the wildlife. He was an avid archer & golfer. Mike also enjoyed wood-working projects & was an all-around hobbyist. Mike was described as a "Jack of all trades"; he could fix virtually anything. Most importantly, Mike was a devoted husband, caring father and doting Papa. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Francis & Helen; and brother, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; children, Scott (Roxy) & Sandra (Chris) Hammerbeck; grandchildren, Ella, Levi & Olen Hammerbeck; step- grand children, Nathan (Ashley), Jaimie (Erik) & Kelley (Tyler); siblings, Ken (Rose Ann), Tom (Rose) & Frank (Tami); and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 23rd at Grace of God Lutheran Church (420 Hayward Ave N., Oakdale, MN). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Society; a division of the American Cancer Society. www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019