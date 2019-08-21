Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace of God Lutheran Church
420 Hayward Ave N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael PREAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael F. PREAM


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael F. PREAM Obituary
Age 77, of Maplewood MN Passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Michael had an extreme love for the outdoors; it is where he felt the most comfortable. He found enjoyment in wandering his property in northern Wisconsin & interacting with the wildlife. He was an avid archer & golfer. Mike also enjoyed wood-working projects & was an all-around hobbyist. Mike was described as a "Jack of all trades"; he could fix virtually anything. Most importantly, Mike was a devoted husband, caring father and doting Papa. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Francis & Helen; and brother, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; children, Scott (Roxy) & Sandra (Chris) Hammerbeck; grandchildren, Ella, Levi & Olen Hammerbeck; step- grand children, Nathan (Ashley), Jaimie (Erik) & Kelley (Tyler); siblings, Ken (Rose Ann), Tom (Rose) & Frank (Tami); and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 23rd at Grace of God Lutheran Church (420 Hayward Ave N., Oakdale, MN). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Society; a division of the American Cancer Society. www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now