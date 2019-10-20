|
Age 80, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on October 16, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Connie; daughter Linda Saltis; 1 sister. Survived by daughter Darlene; son Michael J. (Karen); grandson Ryan; granddaughter Kayla; 2 sisters; 1 brother; other relatives & friends. Mike was retired from a longtime career at BNSF Railroad, loved woodworking, bowling, traveling and scouting. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, October 24 at The Church of St. Patrick, 7272 E. 72nd St., IGH. Visitation 1 hour prior from 10-11 am at the church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019