Michael WEISMILLER
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave.
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave.
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Michael F. WEISMILLER


1942 - 2019
Michael F. WEISMILLER Obituary
Age 76 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. He was preceded in death by wife, Judith and son, Thomas. Mike is survived by his son, Mike (Carrie Blesener); grand children, Taylor (Chad) Evans, Brady, Macy, Cooper and Cyliss Weismiller and great-grandson, Jameson; sisters, Karen Beaudette and Rosemary Slattery; close friend, Barbara Sturm and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (visitation at 10:30 a.m.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
