Passed away on May 23, 2020 at the Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, CA after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Chicago on December 20, 1959, the son of Katheryn and Warren Rowe. Mike graduated from Grand Rapids High School Class of 1978 and was president of the Class in 1977 and 1978. He was active in band, choir and track. Mike received several awards for his leadership during his high school years. Mike formed the popular cover band "Axis" who played many northern MN high school dances in the 70s. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications. After a humble beginning with Group W Cable, Mike was employed by the MN Senate where he produced "Senate Report" for several years. Mike moved on to California where he was TV Producer for the CA Secretary of State. Mike and Marissa Legaspi, his wife of 20 years, resided in Folsom, CA. He retired there in 2018. Mike was preceded in death by grand parents Francis and Thelma Knight, Frank and Isabelle Rowe, his father Warren Rowe, sister Elizabeth and stepbrother Carl Aiton. He is survived by his wife Marissa, his children Jenna and Jim Rowe, his mother Katheryn (Bruce) Aiton, sister Andrea (Randy Neisius) Rowe, stepbrothers Jeff Aiton and Scott Dunbar and many dear relatives and friends. Arrangements are pending.









