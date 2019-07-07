|
Marine on the St. Croix Mike passed away at home, on June 23, 2019, after a 4 year battle with ALS. Born December 29, 1972 to Lee and Peggy Frederickson. Survived by parents, Lee and Peggy Frederickson, sister Jolene Cable. Mike was a fun-loving guy with a great smile and eyes that twinkled. He is deeply loved and missed by all. A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 13 at the First Presbyterian Church. 719 Nevada St., St. Croix Falls, WI 54024.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019