Age 67 of Thompson Falls, Montana Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 2. 2019 from complications relating to Lewy body dementia. He was born and raised in Roseville, Minnesota, son of George and Lola Gross. He was a 1970 graduate of Kellogg Sr. High School. Michael spent most of his adult life in various logging industry positions in Montana, Idaho and Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents. Michael is survived by his wife Chris; daughter Kellyn (Ben) of Eugene, Oregon; son Lenn (Kristen) and grandchildren Lola, August and Ellinor of Puyallup, Washington; and his faithful dog Oscar. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Georgene, Greg (Carol), Linda, Mark, Gary (Karen) and Brian. He will be remembered by life-long friends Greg and David Thompson, David Beaudry, Jim Nordin, Jim Riveness and Kent Harkness. Michael loved the Rocky Mountains, the Clark Ford River valley, Rock 'N Roll and R & B music. He enjoyed many an evening sitting by a campfire in the old cedar grove on his and Chris' land, listening to music and spring water falling into the trout pond, accompanied by his buddy Oscar. A celebration of life was held in Thompson Falls on October 12 with friends and family. God speed, Michael. Until we meet again.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019