Age 61 Of Hastings Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 61, after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He fought his battle with incredible spirit, strength, and grace. Mike is survived by his wife, Sheila of 27 years; children, Michael, Nicole, Rachel, Haley, and Jack; parents, Andy and Betty; brothers, Butch (Rene), Jim (Angie), and John (Elaine); mother-in-law, Karleen Peine; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Warren (Tammy) Peine, Lynn (Dave) McConnell, LuAnn (Bob) Wise, Mitch Peine (Sandy Nelson); and many nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Butch Peine; and many aunts and uncles. Mike will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings. To view the funeral live on Face Book, go to the Starkson Family Life Celebration page Friday, July 24 at 11:00 AM. You can also view the Funeral Mass after the service at www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. 651-437-9419