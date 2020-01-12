|
|
Age 80 of Chisago City, MN Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, daughter Jolene, and great grandson Travis; siblings Richard, William, Donna, and John. Survived by children, Diana (Dick), Kathy, Mikey and Pat (Kris); 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Paul and Janet; special niece Kim; and many loving family and friends. Celebration of Life 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Splitrock Entertainment Center, Wyoming, MN. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020