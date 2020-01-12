Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Splitrock Entertainment Center
Wyoming, MN
Age 80 of Chisago City, MN Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, daughter Jolene, and great grandson Travis; siblings Richard, William, Donna, and John. Survived by children, Diana (Dick), Kathy, Mikey and Pat (Kris); 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Paul and Janet; special niece Kim; and many loving family and friends. Celebration of Life 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Splitrock Entertainment Center, Wyoming, MN. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
