Age 82 of St. Paul, died June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Eliezer and Rivkah; son, Daniel; and brother, Jacob. Survived by wife, Sara; sons, Lawrence (Carol Drucker) and Richard (Leigh Verbois); grand-children, Max, Wesley, Rachel, Samuel and Lorelei; sister, Hana (Frank) Lange; and brother, Zvi (Zippi) Gryziak. Graveside service 10:30 AM TUESDAY June 11th at WEST SIDE HEBREW CEMETERY, 1250 Barclay St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Jewish Family Services of St. Paul, www.jfssp.org. SHIVA 7:00 PM at Sara's home. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
