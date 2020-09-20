1/
Michael HOLLAND
Mike passed away Sept. 12th, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He will be missed dearly by his wife Pat and their 6 children, Michael, Julie, Amy, Joy, Dawn and Adam. He adored his 11 grandchildren. He was a proud Navy Veteran and Local 110 Master Electrician. Mike was known for his sense of humor and charm, ability to fix anything and love of fishing. Above all, he cherished his family. He was Dad, Papa, Big Mike, One of a Kind. According to his wishes there will be no services. If you wish to honor Mike's memory, simply lend a hand to a neighbor, cast a line or enjoy an ice cold glass of Coke. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to www.pancan.org.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
