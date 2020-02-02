Home

Michael J. AUGER

Age 78 of Andover Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully at home on January 1st, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Suzanne (Kelly), Lisa (Dave), Michael (Stephanie), Chris (Linda), ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Laurie. Mick was retired from the MN Dept of Trade and Economic Development. Mick was a proud Marine, loved all things aviation, was a life-long Twins fan, enjoyed woodworking, and the laughter of family gatherings. Mick's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15th from 1-4PM at Majestic Oaks Golf Club. Memorials can be directed to the National MS Society, 2829 University Ave SE, Mpls, MN 55414.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
