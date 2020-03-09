|
|
was born in St. Paul, MN on May 18, 1957. He passed on March 1, 2020 in Rice Lake, WI. Preceded in death by parents Ervin and Marjorie and brother Joseph. He is survived by sister Mary, sister-in-law Shannon Stimson-Duncan, brothers James and Stephen (Anne), nephews Troy Mirmirani, Sam and Ben, nieces Emilie Heffernan (Jason) and Abby. Mike had a career in radio broadcasting and news reporting spanning over 40 years. He worked the Midwest radio market before relocating to Washington D.C., working in the Capitol as a news reporter and eventually heading his own news bureau. In 2009 he returned to a position he held prior to heading to Washington, as News Director at WJMC in Rice Lake, WI. Mike held this title until his passing. As News Director, Mike was recognized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, including 1st and 2nd place awards for excellence in 2016, and 1st place for newscast of the year, small market, in 2013. Mike loved meeting people, music of all genres, volunteering his time in the community and camping in northern WI and the BWCA. A celebration of his life will be held on April 4, 2020 11:00am-1:00pm at Lehman's Supper Club, 2911 S. Main St., Rice Lake, WI 54868. "Every Day is a Gift"
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 9, 2020