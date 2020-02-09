|
|
Age 74, of Hastings Passed Away January 12, 2020 He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Michael is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Joseph and Mathew (Lourdes); grandson, Leonard; brothers, Frank (Karrol) and Robert (Mary Lou); sisters, Rosie (Dave) Bignell and Margaret (Dave) Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (2/14) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St. in Hastings. A gathering will take place one hour prior to mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Lung . (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020