Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St
Hastings, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St
Hastings, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FROST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. FROST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. FROST Obituary
Age 74, of Hastings Passed Away January 12, 2020 He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Michael is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Joseph and Mathew (Lourdes); grandson, Leonard; brothers, Frank (Karrol) and Robert (Mary Lou); sisters, Rosie (Dave) Bignell and Margaret (Dave) Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (2/14) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St. in Hastings. A gathering will take place one hour prior to mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Lung . (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -