Age 87 of Woodbury Passed away peacefully at Saint Therese of Woodbury on April 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan; parents, Michael and Bertha; siblings, Mary Ann (John) Crenshaw, Jim (Gen) Garvey, Margaret (Vern) Hermes, John (Pat) Garvey, and Father Tom Garvey. Survived by his children, Tim (Linda) Garvey, Tom (Joni) Garvey, Mary (Mike) Niemeyer, Mike (Meki) Garvey, Mark (Lee) Garvey, and Maureen (Ehrich) Braunschweig; grand children, Emily, Matthew, Robert, Natalie, Rosaleen, Kaitlin, Sarah, Taylor, Rachel, Andrew, and Alaina. Mike was born in St. Paul, MN in 1932 and graduated from Cretin High School, University of Minnesota, and William Mitchell College of Law. His legal expertise was Personal Injury and he loved spending time with his grandchildren during his retirement. We have been blessed to have him as our Dad/Grandpa and will miss him dearly. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury for their loving care. Due to the current public health situation a celebration of Michael's life will be at a later date at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Private interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2020.