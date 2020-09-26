Or Copy this URL to Share

2-4-92 to 9-19-20 Died suddenly, due to an undiagnosed health issue. Survived by Joseph and Julie Gebhart, parents. Rebecca Gebhart, sister. Aunts and uncles Michele Kobus, Patty Wright Peterson, Linda Wright, Kevin (Sandy) Gebhart and Ronnie (Roxy) Gebhart. Many cousins. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Dean and Mary Wright, paternal grandparents Ronald Gebhart and Pearl Bruner, uncle Michael Wright. Cremation by Neptune Society. Celebration of life to be held in the spring.









