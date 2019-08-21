Home

Michael GORMAN
Michael J. GORMAN Obituary
Age 59, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on August 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and MaryAnn; and brother, Bob. Survived by loving wife of 16 years, Kristie (née Abernathy); children, Christopher and Daniel (Cassy); 6 grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Bob) Blumberg, John (Chris), Tom (Sue), Joe, Maureen (Joe) Butler, and Molly (Ted) Gustafson; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation 3-7 pm Sunday, August 25 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 am Monday, August 26 at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 512 S. Albert St., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9 am. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
